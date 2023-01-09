WWE News: Note On Seth Rollins Missing Live Events, Pretty Deadly Praised For House Show Appearances

– Seth Rollins was not at this weekend’s live events which led to some speculation that he was injured, but that’s reportedly not the case. Rollins did not work this weekend’s shows and there was some belief online that he may have been injured during his Raw match with Austin Theory. However, PWInsider reports that Rollins was never scheduled for the live events and he’s not injured.

– The site also reports that Pretty Deadly got some praise for their work on the WWE live events this weekend, where they faced the New Day who they have been feuding with over the NXT Tag Team Championships.