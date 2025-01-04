WWE News: Note On Tiffany Stratton’s Women’s Title Win, Late Rewrites To Smackdown Opening Segment

– A new report has details on when Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship win was planned and more. PWInsider reports that the Stratton cash-in was planned weeks ago and was kept secret, with many not aware of the title change coming. The report notes that the plan was made specifically for the three-hour expansion of Smackdown to give the network, Smackdown and Stratton a big moment.

– The report notes that there were several late changes to Smackdown’s opening segment. The report notes that the segment was originally set to be a Kevin Owens promo that would involve Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes get involved and there was a lot of back and forth on what would be best creatively until the version that took place shook out. There was discussion of Jey Uso being involved at one point.