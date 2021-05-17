wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on WrestleMania Backlash Match Order Changing, Synopsis For Ultimate Warrior Biography Special
– A new report has some details on the match order shifting around for last night’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash. PWInsider reports that the card was shifted around a lot, with the final decision of Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro as main event being made between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM ET.
– Next Sunday’s Biography will focus on Ultimate Warrior. The synopsis reads:
WWE Legends presents Biography: Ultimate Warrior. Directed by Daniel Amigone (“Chain of Command,” “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), the film shares the story of Ultimate Warrior, a WWE Hall of Famer who inspired an entire generation of fans living by his mantra of “always believe.” With his colorful face paint and equally colorful interviews, Ultimate Warrior is perhaps best remembered for defeating Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI to become both the WWE Champion and the Intercontinental Champion.”
More Trending Stories
- Batista Reacts To Criticism Over Zombies At WWE Wrestlemania Backlash: ‘Shouldn’t You Be Tweeting Vince?’
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Challenges He Faced As Executive Director Of SmackDown, How WWE Can Improve RAW
- Kurt Angle Recalls Sending Threatening Messages To Vince McMahon In 2006, Winning IWGP Title From Brock Lesnar
- Backstage Update on Don Callis in Impact Wrestling, Role Reportedly Changing in Company