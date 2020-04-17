wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Now Looks at Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman’s History, Total Bellas Bonus Clips

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of WWE Now is online, looking at the “complicated” history between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. You can see the video below, which plays off the two being set up for a feud on last week’s Smackdown:

– WWE also posted bonus clips from this week’s episode of Total Bellas, which you can see below:

