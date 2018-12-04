Quantcast

 

WWE News: Cathy Kelley Looks at Yes Movement Ending, Stock Down, Miz Hosts Private Screening of The Marine 6

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan WWE Smackdown 11-13-18

– The latest WWE Now video is online, with Cathy Kelley looking at WWE fans’ reaction to Daniel Bryan ending the Yes Movement:

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.56 on Tuesday. That price is down $2.03 (2.76%) from the previous closing price.

– The Miz hosted a private screening of The Marine 6 for his family at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas last night. You can see pics below from the night out:

We are #Awesome #ItFamily 😎

Private screening of #Marine6 #Awesome

article topics :

Cathy Kelley, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, WWE, WWE Now, Jeremy Thomas

