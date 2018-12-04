WWE News: Cathy Kelley Looks at Yes Movement Ending, Stock Down, Miz Hosts Private Screening of The Marine 6

– The latest WWE Now video is online, with Cathy Kelley looking at WWE fans’ reaction to Daniel Bryan ending the Yes Movement:

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.56 on Tuesday. That price is down $2.03 (2.76%) from the previous closing price.

– The Miz hosted a private screening of The Marine 6 for his family at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas last night. You can see pics below from the night out: