wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Now Looks at Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title Reign, Top 10 NXT Moments
April 23, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Now video is up, looking at Drew McIntyre’s embracing the spotlight as WWE Champion. You can see the video below:
– The company also released this week’s Top 10 NXT moments, looking at the best from this week’s episode:
