wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Now Looks at Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title Reign, Top 10 NXT Moments

April 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw

– The latest WWE Now video is up, looking at Drew McIntyre’s embracing the spotlight as WWE Champion. You can see the video below:

– The company also released this week’s Top 10 NXT moments, looking at the best from this week’s episode:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading