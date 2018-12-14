WWE News: WWE Now Hosting TLC Preview, 5 TLC Moments That Left Us Speechless, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch Put NXT Tag Division On Notice

– WWE Now’s Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview for TLC 2018 on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube on Sunday at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT. It will include Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins and Elias. Bryan will talk about his first WWE title defense in over three years against AJ Styles. Rollins will talk about his mental state as he prepares for Dean Ambrose and Elias will have a message for Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the five moments from TLC PPVs that “left us speechless.”

– Finally, here’s an interview with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in which they put the NXT tag team division on notice.