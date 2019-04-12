Various News: WWE Now Looks At Superstar Praise For Kofi Kingston, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Preview For NJPW on AXS TV

– WWE Now has a new video looking at the various superstars praising Kofi Kingston after he won the WWE title from Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

*Impact Champion Johnny Impact & Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Brian Cage & Jordynne Grace.

*The debut of Josh Alexander and Ethan Page as a new tag team, The North.

*Su Yung vs. Rosemary.

*Moose vs. Zachary Wentz.

– Tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will feature matches from the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard.

*IWGP Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada.

*IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi.

*RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi.