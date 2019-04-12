wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Now Looks At Superstar Praise For Kofi Kingston, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Preview For NJPW on AXS TV
– WWE Now has a new video looking at the various superstars praising Kofi Kingston after he won the WWE title from Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania.
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
*Impact Champion Johnny Impact & Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Brian Cage & Jordynne Grace.
*The debut of Josh Alexander and Ethan Page as a new tag team, The North.
*Su Yung vs. Rosemary.
*Moose vs. Zachary Wentz.
– Tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will feature matches from the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard.
*IWGP Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada.
*IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi.
*RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi.
