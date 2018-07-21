WWE News: WWE Now Looks At New Mae Young Classic Competitors, Alexa Bliss Has Most Days As Champion Since Draft, Lio Rush Talks Jealousy

– WWE Now has a new video looking at the eight new editions to the Mae Young Classic. The full roster so far includes Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Crystal, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez.

– WWE has posted a new infographic looking at how many days the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships have been held by different superstars since the 2016 Draft. Alexa Bliss leads with 478 days, followed by Charlotte (286) and Naomi (149).

These women are unstoppable! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 20, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT

– In a new video post on Twitter, Lio Rush spoke about how he’s not jealous of anyone.