WWE News: WWE Now Looks At Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon’s Training, Fans Polled On Bray Wyatt, WWE Wishes Jack Swagger A Happy Birthday

– WWE has posted a new video looking at how Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon are training for Wrestlemania.

– Speaking of WWE, the promotion wished Jack Swagger a happy 36th birthday:

A happy birthday shoutout goes to @realjackswagger! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 24, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if they’ve seen the last of Bray Wyatt. Here are the results:

33%- Yes! Didn’t you see The Ultimate Deletion!? He’s gone!

67%- No. The Reaper of Souls will return somehow, possibly reincarnated as a giraffe.