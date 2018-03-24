wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Now Looks At Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon’s Training, Fans Polled On Bray Wyatt, WWE Wishes Jack Swagger A Happy Birthday
– WWE has posted a new video looking at how Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon are training for Wrestlemania.
– Speaking of WWE, the promotion wished Jack Swagger a happy 36th birthday:
– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if they’ve seen the last of Bray Wyatt. Here are the results:
33%- Yes! Didn’t you see The Ultimate Deletion!? He’s gone!
67%- No. The Reaper of Souls will return somehow, possibly reincarnated as a giraffe.