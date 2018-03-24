 

WWE News: WWE Now Looks At Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon’s Training, Fans Polled On Bray Wyatt, WWE Wishes Jack Swagger A Happy Birthday

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted a new video looking at how Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon are training for Wrestlemania.

– Speaking of WWE, the promotion wished Jack Swagger a happy 36th birthday:

A happy birthday shoutout goes to @realjackswagger!

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if they’ve seen the last of Bray Wyatt. Here are the results:

33%- Yes! Didn’t you see The Ultimate Deletion!? He’s gone!
67%- No. The Reaper of Souls will return somehow, possibly reincarnated as a giraffe.

