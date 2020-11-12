WWE Now Selling Replica Hardcore Titles

If you’ve ever wanted to be Hardcore champion but couldn’t get Crash Holly alone long enough to beat him, now is your chance. WWE is now selling a replica Hardcore title, with the same beat up design, in the WWE Shop for $449.99.

The product description reads: “The Hardcore Championship was one of the most unique championships to ever be defended in WWE. It was originally given to Mick Foley, then known as Mankind, by the Chairman, Mr. McMahon. The rules of how to defend the championship even evolved with time, and it was eventually defended under 24/7 rules. That meant that the Hardcore Champion could be pinned at any time of day, any day of the week, as long as a referee was around to make the three-count. The Hardcore Championship found its way around the waists of a very eclectic group of Superstars ranging from the likes of Mankind, Crash Holly, Big Show, Hardcore Holly, Big Boss Man and Kane, among numerous others.”