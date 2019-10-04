wrestling / News
WWE Now Smackdown Preview Livestream Online
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– The video WWE Now live preview of tonight’s Smackdown is now online. The livestream video is below and will kick off at 3:30 ET/12:30 PT.
The stream is hosted by Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome and will feature appearances by Kofi Kingston, The Miz, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and more.
