WWE News: Nox and Shotzi Added to This Week’s The Bump, Behind The Scenes of FInn Balor’s Smackdown Return

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has added a few names to the lineup for this week’s The Bump, including Smackdown newcomers Nox and Shotzi. The Bump announced the women’s tag team along with NXT Breakout Tournament competitor Odyssey Jones for Wednesday’s show:

– A new WWE video looks at Finn Balor’s return to Smackdown:

