wrestling / News
WWE News: Nox and Shotzi Added to This Week’s The Bump, Behind The Scenes of FInn Balor’s Smackdown Return
July 25, 2021
– WWE has added a few names to the lineup for this week’s The Bump, including Smackdown newcomers Nox and Shotzi. The Bump announced the women’s tag team along with NXT Breakout Tournament competitor Odyssey Jones for Wednesday’s show:
THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWETheBump #WWERaw Tag Team Champions @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos #NXTBreakout Tournament Competitor @oshow94
And live in the #WWETheBump Studio… @ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_!!! 💙💚
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 23, 2021
– A new WWE video looks at Finn Balor’s return to Smackdown: