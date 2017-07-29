wrestling / News
WWE News: NPR Discusses Jinder Mahal’s Rise, Enzo Jokes With a Fan Bout Suffering a Bruise
July 29, 2017 | Posted by
– NPR recently discussed Jinder Mahal’s rise in WWE and the WWE’s use of foreign stereotypes. You can check that out here.
– A fan posted that they fell in a shower and suffered a bruise similar to one Enzo Amore, and Enzo responded…
Today I fell in the shower at the hotel and ended up with an ass bruise like @real1 pic.twitter.com/SNulWfGKjM
— Courtney Schultz (@courtneyamber06) July 28, 2017
Sleep on your stomach. You'll be alright. https://t.co/lZFDNxGcpl
— Enzo Amore (@real1) July 29, 2017