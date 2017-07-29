 

wrestling / News

WWE News: NPR Discusses Jinder Mahal’s Rise, Enzo Jokes With a Fan Bout Suffering a Bruise

July 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jinder Mahal WWE

NPR recently discussed Jinder Mahal’s rise in WWE and the WWE’s use of foreign stereotypes. You can check that out here.

– A fan posted that they fell in a shower and suffered a bruise similar to one Enzo Amore, and Enzo responded…

article topics :

Enzo Amore, Jinder Mahal, WWE, Larry Csonka




Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading