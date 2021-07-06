wrestling / News

WWE, NWA, Mick Foley & More Send Terry Funk Well-Wishes For Health Issues

July 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Terry Funk World Championship Wrestling 6-24-1989

Reports of Terry Funk’s latest health issues have the wrestling world sending him well-wishes including WWE, the NWA, Mick Foley, and more. As noted earlier today, the wrestling legend’s Twitter account confirmed that Funk is receiving residential care for “his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body.” It was reported that Funk is dealing with dementia. You can see reactions from several people and organizations within the wrestling world below:

Terry Funk

