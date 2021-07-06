WWE, NWA, Mick Foley & More Send Terry Funk Well-Wishes For Health Issues

Reports of Terry Funk’s latest health issues have the wrestling world sending him well-wishes including WWE, the NWA, Mick Foley, and more. As noted earlier today, the wrestling legend’s Twitter account confirmed that Funk is receiving residential care for “his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body.” It was reported that Funk is dealing with dementia. You can see reactions from several people and organizations within the wrestling world below:

Few have as much fight in them as Terry Funk. Wishing all the best to the WWE Hall of Famer and his family. pic.twitter.com/DEjPVgsxle — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2021

Terry Funk is the greatest wrestler I have ever seen. No one made it easier to believe than The Funker. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 6, 2021

Terry Funk is the GREATEST. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 6, 2021

People posting pics of the Texas Legend Terry Funk-idolized him and then got to tag with him and rode the roads with him-love me some Terry Funk! Wish him the best health and happiness! pic.twitter.com/wWUSyquA47 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 6, 2021

🙏🙏🙏 — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) July 6, 2021

Terry Funk! ♥️ That’s the tweet. — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 6, 2021

TERRY FUNK I LOVE YOU BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 6, 2021