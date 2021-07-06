wrestling / News
WWE, NWA, Mick Foley & More Send Terry Funk Well-Wishes For Health Issues
Reports of Terry Funk’s latest health issues have the wrestling world sending him well-wishes including WWE, the NWA, Mick Foley, and more. As noted earlier today, the wrestling legend’s Twitter account confirmed that Funk is receiving residential care for “his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body.” It was reported that Funk is dealing with dementia. You can see reactions from several people and organizations within the wrestling world below:
Few have as much fight in them as Terry Funk. Wishing all the best to the WWE Hall of Famer and his family. pic.twitter.com/DEjPVgsxle
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2021
Our best to @TheDirtyFunker and his family.
The #NWAFam sends its love. https://t.co/dSufAc86SW
— NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021
Terry Funk is the greatest wrestler I have ever seen. No one made it easier to believe than The Funker.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 6, 2021
#Respect pic.twitter.com/FCmXHGKlPY
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 6, 2021
Terry Funk is the GREATEST.
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 6, 2021
People posting pics of the Texas Legend Terry Funk-idolized him and then got to tag with him and rode the roads with him-love me some Terry Funk! Wish him the best health and happiness! pic.twitter.com/wWUSyquA47
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 6, 2021
🙏🙏🙏
— Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) July 6, 2021
Terry Funk! ♥️ That’s the tweet.
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 6, 2021
TERRY FUNK I LOVE YOU BUBBA
— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 6, 2021
Praying for Terry. I’ve been blessed to share a lockerroom for several years with Terry Funk in ECW. He was always so helpful, honest & great to lean on for advice. Not just an AMAZING Pro Wrestler but just a super guy! This photo is from Double Cross Ranch in Amarillo around ‘96 https://t.co/1xDBeZ7DE8 pic.twitter.com/GU3eTfZz2W
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) July 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning ‘Loaded Shows’ Every Week, Note on Planned Matchup
- Backstage Note on Attendance for This Week’s AEW Dynamite in Miami
- The Patriot Said That Bret Hart Had No Problem Losing To Him In WWF
- Kurt Angle Recalls Cowboy Hat Skits With Steve Austin In WWE, Vince McMahon Threatening To Fine Them For Laughing So Much