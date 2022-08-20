WWE NXT 2.0 House Show Results 8.19.22: Bron Breakker Beats Xyon Quinn in Headliner

– WWE NXT 2.0 held its latest live event last night in Lakeland, Florida at the Lakeland Armory. In the main event, NXT Champion Bron Breakker defended his title against Xyon Quinn. Below are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Grayson Waller beat Quincy Elliott.

* Nathan Frazer was victorious over Von Wagner.

* Indi Hartwell beat Blair Davenport

* The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) (w/ Joe Gacy) beat D’Angelo Family (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) (w/ Channing Lorenzo, Elektra Lopez & Tony D’Angelo).

* Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs won their match over the team of Elton Prince, Kit Wilson & Lash Legend.

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) (w/ Damon Kemp) (c) beat Gallus (Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey) to retain their titles.

* Wendy Choo beat Tiffany Stratton.

* NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) picked up a win over Xyon Quinn to retain his title.

You can also view some images from last night’s show that were posted on Twitter below:

Tonight #NXTlakeland was a success, I promise a change is coming 🙂🙃 pic.twitter.com/cpU5hwqzFW — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) August 20, 2022