WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings, Viewership Drop This Week

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 TV on the USA Network. Overall, numbers were down following last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special, featuring Bron Breakker capturing the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa.

Last night’s show finished with an average audience of 647,000 viewers. That’s slightly down from last week’s audience for New Year’s Evil, which drew 685,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down this week. The live NXT 2.0 broadcast on USA Network drew a 0.14 rating, or 180,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s 0.16 rating for New Year’s Evil.

Last night’s NXT 2.0 featured a special appearance by Raw Superstar AJ Styles, who beat Grayson Waller in the main event. Tony D’Angelo also beat Pete Dunne in a Crowbar on a Pole Match.

Per Showbuzz Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 ranked at No. 40 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Tuesday. Curse of Oak Island on History Channel topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.33. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for Tuesday with 3.516 million viewers.