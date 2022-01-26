WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings and Viewership Rise This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Last week’s show tied for the lowest rating ever for the series, but NXT 2.0 did manage to climb back up this week.

Last night’s USA Network broadcast finished with 593,000 viewers. The average audience slight increased from last week’s show, which drew 587,000 viewers.

Key demo ratings also jumped up this week. This week’s episode drew a 0.14 rating in the P18-49 key demo. That’s slightly up from the 0.11 series low for last week.

WWE NXT 2.0 ranked No. 41 for cable originals on Tuesday night. The NBA game on ESPN topped the ratings for the night with a 0.53 in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for Tuesday with 3.7 million viewers.