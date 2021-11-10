WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Drops Again, Ratings Steady This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. This week’s USA Network broadcast saw another loss in viewership, but ratings managed to hold steady.

Last night’s show averaged 603,000 viewers. That’s a slight drop from last week’s audience, which was 631,000 viewers for the post-Halloween Havoc show. This is the lowest total viewership for NXT 2.0 era (h/t Brandon Thurston).

Ratings held steady in the P18-49 key demo. This week’s NXT 2.0 drew a 0.15 rating, which is identical to the key demo rating for the Nov. 2 episode.

WWE NXT 2.0 ranked No. 36 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, falling from hits No. 30 slot for last week. The College Football Playoffs Ranking special on ESPN topped the ratings for Tuesday night with a 0.66. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the night with 3.488 million viewers.