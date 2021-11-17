WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Falls Below 600,000, Ratings Drop to Lowest Ever on USA Network

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Numbers for last night’s live USA Network broadcast were down across the board, with viewership falling below 600,000 people.

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 drew an an average overnight audience of 574,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s audience of 603,000 viewers. This is the lowest total viewership for NXT on USA since February 10, when the show still ran head-to-head against AEW Dynamite (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down. Last night’s show drew a 0.11 rating, or 143,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s key demo rating of 0.15. This is the lowest rating in the key demo to date for WWE NXT on USA to date.

NXT plummeted down the Cable Top 150 rankings and fell out of the top 50 rankings for cable originals. This week’s show ranked No. 55, falling from last week’s slot at at No. 36. The NBA Warriors vs. Nets game on TNT topped the ratings for Tuesday night with a 0.71 rating in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for last night with 3.927 million viewers.