WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings & Viewership Increase After Last Week’s Drops

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week’s episode saw an increase in numbers after last week’s audience fell below 600,000 viewers. This week’s episode was headlined by a North American title Triple Threat Match featuring Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne, which saw Hayes retain his title.

NXT 2.0 finished with an overnight audience of 625,000 viewers this week. That’s up from last week’s audience of 574,000 viewers. That was the lowest audience for a WWE NXT broadcast on USA Network since the show was still running head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on February 10.

Ratings in the P18-49 key ratings demo also rose up this week. NXT drew a 0.14 rating, which went up from last week’s 0.11 number; a series low for WWE NXT on USA Network. NXT 2.0 finished at No. 31 in the rankings after last week’s show dropped out of the Top 50 at No. 55.

The LA Lakers vs. New York Knicks game on TNT topped the ratings for Tuesday night with a 0.63 rating in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped Tuesday viewership for cable originals with 3.449 million viewers.