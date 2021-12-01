wrestling / News
WWE NXT 2.0 Draws Slight Increase in Ratings & Viewership for WarGames Go-Home Show
– Showbuzz Daily has he numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. This week’s episode served as the go-home show before Sunday’s NXT WarGames event and featured two ladder matches where the respective WarGames teams could earn an advantage for their upcoming matchups on December 5.
Numbers were slightly up across the board this week in both ratings and viewership. NXT 2.0 finished with an average audience of 637,000 viewers. That’s a slight increase from last week’s show, which drew 625,000 viewers.
Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also up by a slight margin. Last night’s show drew a 0.15 rating. That’s a slight increase from the 0.14 rating for last week.
WWE NXT 2.0 finished at No. 34 in the rankings this week, slightly down from its No. 31 slot from last week. The Warriors vs. Suns NBA game on TNT topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.83 in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for Tuesday night with 3.653 million viewers.
