WWE NXT 2.0 Audience Drops Again This Week, Ratings Climb Back Up

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Viewership saw another dropoff this week. However, ratings in the key demo were up overall from last week’s USA Network low.

WWE NXT 2.0 viewership averaged 561,000 viewers. Viewership fell from last week’s audience, which drew 590,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo did manage to climb back up from last week’s 0.11 number. Last night’s live broadcast finished with a 0.14 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked No. 36 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Tuesday night after last week’s show fell to No. 48. The NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the NY Knicks on TNT topped the ratings for cable originals last night with a 0.79 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 3.423 million viewers.