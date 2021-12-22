WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Rises This Week, Ratings Drop

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Viewership saw a slight increase for this week’s show, which featured an appearance by Raw Superstar and former WWE Champion AJ Styles. However, ratings were back down again for last night’s live USA Network broadcast.

Last night’s NXT 2.0 drew an audience of 591,000 viewers. The audience rose slightly from last week’s show, which drew 561,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, in the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE NXT 2.0 drew a 0.11 rating, or 148,000 viewers. That’s down from the 0.14 rating from last week.

WWE NXT finished at No. 46 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Tuesday night. The show dropped 10 slots from its No. 36 ranking last week. That said, NXT 2.0 still managed to stay in the Top 50 shows despite the decline in the key demo ratings.

The NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers on TNT topped the ratings for cable originals with a 0.49. The Five on FOX News topped the viewership for Tuesday night with 3.432 million viewers.