WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings & Viewership Drop for Great American Bash Go-Home Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. This week’s show was a live broadcast on USA Network, and it was the go-home show before next week’s Great American Bash special.

Numbers were down across the board this week. Last night’s show averaged 570,000 viewers. The average audience dropped from last week’s episode, which drew 637,000 viewers.

Numbers were down in the P18-49 key demo as well. NXT 2.0 averaged a 0.11 rating in the key demo. That fell from last week’s rating, which was 0.18.

After WWE NXT 2.0 managed to rank in the Top 10 last week, finishing at No. 7, last night’s episode fell all the way down to No. 45 for the Cable Top 150 Rankings.

CNN’s Attack on Democracy broadcast topped the ratings for cable originals on Tuesday with a 0.35 rating. The January 6 hearings on MSNBC topped viewership for cable last night with 3.518 million viewers. Cable news coverage of the hearings dominated the night for the most part.