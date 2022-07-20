WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Slightly Rises This Week, Key Demo Rating Slightly Down, Show Ranks in Top 15 This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday TV numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. The live USA Network broadcast saw a slight rise in its overall viewership this week. However, the key demo rating slightly fell.

Last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 averaged 588,000 viewers. That’s slightly up from last week’s show, which drew 582,000 viewers. However, the demo rating was actually down this week. The show averaged a 0.13 rating, which was slightly down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same key demo.

WWE NXT 2.0 finished at No. 14 in the rankings for cable originals on Tuesday. The show actually moved up from its No. 21 slot from last week, putting NXT back in the Top 15. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the Tuesday ratings with a 0.26. Meanwhile, The Five topped Tuesday viewership with 3.319 million viewers.