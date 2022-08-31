WWE NXT 2.0 Drops Slightly in Viewership, Ticks Up in Ratings for Worlds Collide Go-Home Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0. The show aired live on the USA Network and was the go-home show before this Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide premium live event. The show saw an increase in its key demo ratings, and the average viewership only saw the slightest of drops.

Last night’s show drew an average viewing audience of 676,000 viewers. That number was only down very slightly from last week’s Heatwave fallout show, which drew 678,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, WWE NXT 2.0 drew a 0.15 rating. It ticked up slightly from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. NXT finished at No. 6 in the rankings for cable originals on Tuesday, falling only one slot from last week’s ranking at No. 5.

The US Open on ESPN broadcast topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.26. The Five on FNC topped the viewership for Tuesday with 3.503 million viewers.