WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo for Title Shot, Gunther Demands Respect

– Like the slogan says, “Yeah, it’s like that!” WWE NXT 2.0 returns for a new episode tonight on USA. Cameron Grimes faces Tony D’Angelo for a shot at the North American title. Also, Solo Sikoa faces Boa in a No DQ Match. Also, the newly renamed Gunther, formerly WALTER, looks to command respect from NXT 2.0 Universe.

Also, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament continues, with former winners and tag champs MSK taking on Jacket time. The show airs live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No DQ Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Boa

* North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell, Kay Lee Ray, & Persia Pirotta

* OllieJayy performs

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: MSK vs. Jacket Time

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: The Grizzled Young Vets vs. Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward

* Gunther demands respect from NXT 2.0

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Gunther. You can check out that new WWE NXT 2.0 preview below: