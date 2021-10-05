WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: 8-Man Tag Match, Tony D’Angelo to Make In-Ring Debut

– WWE NXT 2.0 is back with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Tony D’Angelo to make NXT 2.0 in-ring debut

* New Lashing Out With Lash Legend

* Cora Jade set for action

* Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight

* MSK, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jenson vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Trick Williams, & Carmelo Hayes

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, encouraging fans to “Catch the Vibe” of NXT 2.0: