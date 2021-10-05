wrestling / News
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: 8-Man Tag Match, Tony D’Angelo to Make In-Ring Debut
October 5, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE NXT 2.0 is back with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Tony D’Angelo to make NXT 2.0 in-ring debut
* New Lashing Out With Lash Legend
* Cora Jade set for action
* Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight
* MSK, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jenson vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Trick Williams, & Carmelo Hayes
WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, encouraging fans to “Catch the Vibe” of NXT 2.0:
