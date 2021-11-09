wrestling / News
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Toxic Attraction in Tag match, Kay Lee Ray Returns
November 9, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE NXT 2.0 is back for a new episode tonight on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Toxic Attraction taking on the team of Io Shirai, Kayden Carter, and Kacy Catanzaro in a six-woman tag team match. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro
* Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro & Kushida) vs. Creed Brothers
* Kay Lee Ray appears
WWE also released the following preview clip for tonight’s show, highlighting Toxic Attraction continuing their dominance:
The Forever Champion returns TOMORROW and she's ready to rage. #WWENXT @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/yzhQ5zl2Aw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 9, 2021
