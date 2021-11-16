wrestling / News
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis
November 16, 2021
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode tonight. The show will air live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Tonight’s show features Dakota Kai going one-on-one with former NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Poker Showdown: Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson
* Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis
* Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time vs. Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers
WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, which you can view below:
