WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode tonight. The show will air live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Tonight’s show features Dakota Kai going one-on-one with former NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Poker Showdown: Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson

* Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

* Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time vs. Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, which you can view below: