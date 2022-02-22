wrestling / News

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Ciampa vs. Ziggler for Title Shot, Women’s Dusty Cup Begins

February 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns to USA Network tonight with a brand-new episode. Tonight’s show will feature Tommaso Ciampa taking on Dolph Ziggler in a No. 1 Contender’s match, with the winner earning a title shot at NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Also, the Women’s Dusty Cup tournament begins.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No. 1 Contender’s Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler
* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller
* The Women’s Dusty Cup begins
* Nikkita Lyons debuts

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Ciampa vs. Ziggler. You can check out that promo clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT 2.0, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading