WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Duke Hudson vs. Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

– WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight’s show will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Duke Hudson will face Bron Breakker in a non-title match. Also, Indi Hartwell challenges Mandy Rose in another non-title match. Here’s the current lineup:

* Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson

* Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

* Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, which you can check out below: