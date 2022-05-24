wrestling / News

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Duke Hudson vs. Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 5-24-22 - Duke Hudson vs. Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight’s show will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Duke Hudson will face Bron Breakker in a non-title match. Also, Indi Hartwell challenges Mandy Rose in another non-title match. Here’s the current lineup:

* Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson
* Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell
* Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, which you can check out below:

