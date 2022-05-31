WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Women’s Championship Summit, Final Stop Before In Your House

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode, which will be the go-home show before Saturday’s NXT In Your House event. Tonight’s show will feature a Women’s Championship Summit. Also, Cameron Grimes faces Nathan Frazer. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer

* Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

* Women’s Championship Summit with Toxic Attraction, Wendy Choo, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter

* NXT 2.0 Superstars vie for immortality in the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament!

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT 2.0: