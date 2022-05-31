wrestling / News
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Women’s Championship Summit, Final Stop Before In Your House
May 31, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode, which will be the go-home show before Saturday’s NXT In Your House event. Tonight’s show will feature a Women’s Championship Summit. Also, Cameron Grimes faces Nathan Frazer. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer
* Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez
* Women’s Championship Summit with Toxic Attraction, Wendy Choo, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter
* NXT 2.0 Superstars vie for immortality in the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament!
WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT 2.0:
Get ready for the final stop before #NXTIYH this Saturday!#WWENXT 2.0 TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/1UdDqI1ao0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 31, 2022
