WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Women’s Championship Summit, Final Stop Before In Your House

May 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 2.0 - Women's Championship Summit Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode, which will be the go-home show before Saturday’s NXT In Your House event. Tonight’s show will feature a Women’s Championship Summit. Also, Cameron Grimes faces Nathan Frazer. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer
* Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez
* Women’s Championship Summit with Toxic Attraction, Wendy Choo, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter
* NXT 2.0 Superstars vie for immortality in the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament!

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT 2.0:

