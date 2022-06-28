WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Bron Breakker & Cameron Grimes to Meet, Toxic Attraction Runs the Show

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode. Tonight’s episode will be a live broadcast on the USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.

This will be the go-home show before next week’s Great American Bash 2022 special. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

* Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

* Nikkita Lyons Returns

* Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

* Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes Meet Face-To-Face

* Briggs & Jensen will address their shocking title win

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Giovanni Vinci

* Toxic Attraction runs NXT 2.0 tonight

WWE also ran a preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting that Toxic Attraction will be “running” NXT 2.0 tonight. You can check out that preview clip below: