WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Bron Breakker & Cameron Grimes to Meet, Toxic Attraction Runs the Show
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode. Tonight’s episode will be a live broadcast on the USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.
This will be the go-home show before next week’s Great American Bash 2022 special. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
* Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn
* Nikkita Lyons Returns
* Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell
* Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes Meet Face-To-Face
* Briggs & Jensen will address their shocking title win
* Ikemen Jiro vs. Giovanni Vinci
* Toxic Attraction runs NXT 2.0 tonight
WWE also ran a preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting that Toxic Attraction will be “running” NXT 2.0 tonight. You can check out that preview clip below: