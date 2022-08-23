WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the Line, Choo vs. Stratton Lights Out

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode. Wendy Choo faces Tiffany Stratton in a Lights Out Match. Plus, Gallus looks to retain the NXT UK Tag Team Titles from Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lights Out Match: Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (c) vs. Gallus

* The debut of Grayson Waller Effect with guest Apollo Crews