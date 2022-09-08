wrestling / News
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview Celebrates Anniversary of Rebranding
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, next week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the rebranding that took place on September 14, 2021. WWE released a new preview for next week’s show, highlighting the NXT 2.0 revamp. You can check out that preview video below:
#WWENXT 2.0 prepares for a massive birthday celebration as the brand celebrates its one-year anniversary next Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/KnBr2qTAVV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2022
