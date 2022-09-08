wrestling / News

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview Celebrates Anniversary of Rebranding

September 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 2.0 Anniversary Image Credit: WWE

As noted, next week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the rebranding that took place on September 14, 2021. WWE released a new preview for next week’s show, highlighting the NXT 2.0 revamp. You can check out that preview video below:

