WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Mandy Rose vs. Kay Lee Ray Women’s Title Match

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode that will be airing tonight on SyFy due to the Olympics. This will be the first of two weeks of NXT 2.0 on SyFy. Mandy Rose defends her WWE NXT Women’s title tonight against former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. The matchup will air commercial-free.

Also, Dakota Kai battles Sarray, and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament continues with two semifinal matches. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: MSK vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* LA Knight vs. Sanga

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Sarray vs. Dakota Kai

* Championship Summit with Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar

WWE has also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Kay Lee Ray challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s title. You can check out that preview clip below: