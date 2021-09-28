wrestling / News
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Raquel Gonazelez vs. Franky Monet for the NXT Women’s Title
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with three title matches scheduled. Raquel Gonzalez and Franky Monet will finally have their previously scheduled NXT Women’s title bout. The match was originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 14, which was the night the NXT 2.0 rebranding debuted. However, the match was delayed without notice.
Also, Roderick Strong defends the Cruiserweight title against Grayson Waller, and Zoey Stark and Io Shirai defend the NXT Women’s tag team titles against Toxic Attraction. Also added to tonight’s card, B-Fab of Hit Row faces Elektra Lopez of Legado Del Fantasma. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. Toxic Attraction
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet
* Cruiserweight Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Grayson Waller
* No DQ Match: B-Fab vs. Elektra Lopez
* Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ Honeymoon
* The debut of Lashing Out with Lash Legend
WWE released a new preview video for tonight’s show, which you can check out below:
