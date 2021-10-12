WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Scott vs. Escobar, Ciampa vs. Gacy

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature a North American title match with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defending his title against Santos Escobar. Also, Joe Gacy will face Tommaso Ciampa to possibly earn a shot at the NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc.

NXT 2.0 airs live tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the current lineup and a new preview video for tonight’s WWE NXT:

* The road to NXT Halloween Havoc heats up

* NXT North American Title Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar

* Joe Gacy vs. Tommaso Ciampa (If Gacy wins, he earns a spot in the NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc)

* Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland

* The latest edition of Lashing Out with Lash Legend