WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Stand & Deliver Go-Home Show
March 29, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a jam-packed, go-home show before this weekend’s Stand & Deliver event. Tonight’s show airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.
Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:
* NXT North American Match Qualifier: Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong
* MSK & LA Knight vs. Imperium
* Von Wagner vs. Bodhi Hayward
* Legado del Fantasma vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile
* Nikkita Lyons is set to roar Tuesday night
* Draco Anthony vs. Joe Gacy
Meanwhile, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at 1:00 pm ET. It will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and will be broadcast live on Peacock.
