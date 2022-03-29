WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Stand & Deliver Go-Home Show

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a jam-packed, go-home show before this weekend’s Stand & Deliver event. Tonight’s show airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.

Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:

* NXT North American Match Qualifier: Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong

* MSK & LA Knight vs. Imperium

* Von Wagner vs. Bodhi Hayward

* Legado del Fantasma vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile

* Nikkita Lyons is set to roar Tuesday night

* Draco Anthony vs. Joe Gacy

Meanwhile, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at 1:00 pm ET. It will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and will be broadcast live on Peacock.