WWE NXT 2.0 Review 4.5.22  

April 5th, 2022 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

We’re hot off of a fun TakeOverevent and Bron Breakker regaining the NXT Title on Raw.

The show opened with Bron Breakker coming out and the new colors added to the NXT Title make it look great. However, the awful CWC crowd chanted “We Want Ziggler” as Bron tried to talk about how up and down the weekend was for him. He was cut off by Imperium, led by Gunther. Honestly, a Bron/Gunther program would be excellent. Basically, he said that Bron can’t call himself the best until he faces the ring general. Bron was quick to accept that and our main event is set. Simple and effective.

The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

We returned from break to join this in progress. On paper, it’s a good match because Imperium rules and the Creed Brothers have loads of potential. They got a good amount of time and Brutus took a slam on the ropes that hurt his leg, so he played our face(?) in peril. Julius Creed got the hot tag and did his thing (including a sick spinning butterfly suplex) until Imperium got going. A miscommunication by Imperium led to Fabian Aichner walking out on Barthel, leaving him to fall to a diving clothesline combo in 11:24. That would’ve ruled if not for the commercial break and the Imperium split tease. Why are we doing this? Stop splitting tag teams. [**¾]

Post-match, the Creed Brothers got hit with chairs by the masked men from the past few weeks, who revealed themselves as NXT UK’s Pretty Deadly. They’re quite good.

Toxic Attraction was interviewed and said they wouldn’t be former tag champions for long.

New North American Champion Cameron Grimes hit the ring for a promo. Along with some “you deserve it” chants, there were “no you don’t” chants. Holy hell, what is wrong with these people? Even if you don’t like Grimes, they just seem to want to be rude contrarians for the sake of it. NXT needs to get out of there ASAP. He spoke about his father being proud of him and that he’d take the title on multiple trips TO THE MOON. Solo Sikoa interrupted to put over Grimes, congratulate him, and challenge him, which Grimes accepted.

Joe Gacy cut one of his usual promos in the back. Draco Anthony watched in the back and Xyon Quinn told him that he didn’t need to watch this, which sparked an argument for reasons.

Tiffany Stratton was interviewed and called herself a winner despite losing to Sarray. She threw a tantrum as well.

Dexter Lumis vs. Duke Hudson

This legitimately stemmed from the “which couple is hotter” gimmick last week. I popped for Wade Barrett hearing that Ezekiel was on Raw last night and saying, “Big Zeke? I used to tag with him in the Corre.” This was a typical Dexter Lumis match where things kind of plodded around for a while. Thankfully, it didn’t last long though as the men collided into the ring post and their ladies couldn’t help get them back in the ring, resulting in a double count out in 4:55. [*½]

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were interviewed. Dakota looks PERFECT with a title.

Backstage, Gunther said he needs Barthel and Aichner to get their shit together.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez [c] vs. Toxic Attraction

This got off to a rough start. Some of the exchanges were straight-up sloppy and came across like they weren’t sure how to work together. Thankfully though, Dakota is a veteran who can help get things back on track, which she did. Toxic Attraction started to show more smoothness as a team, while Kai bumped well for them and made the expected hot tag for Raquel. The challengers went after Raquel’s injured knee, interestingly setting her up as the real face in peril through a commercial break. I really liked Dakota’s hot tag run, though I like everything Dakota Kai does. A blind tag stopped her momentum though. Wendy Choo arrived to cheer on her friend but Mandy Rose laid her out. Dakota checked on Wendy, leaving Raquel alone to eat a chop block and fall to Toxic Shock at 12:08. They turned it around well enough but it could’ve been much better. Kai remains the division MVP. [**½]

That’s two Dakota Kai title reigns that combined lasted about three days. I hate it here.

We heard more from Joe Gacy.

To the ring for AJ Galante to introduce Tony D’Angelo. This could’ve been alright but the segment really went nowhere. It was just AJ talking about some blood on a card and then he coined him the Don of NXT. The crowd hated this completely.

MSK was interviewed about winning the titles, saying they didn’t appreciate them as much the first time around. Grayson Waller and Sanga talked about going viral and they want the titles too but not tonight since Waller is hurt.

Backstage, Dakota Kai threw stuff around in a fit of rage and said that Mandy Rose is not safe.

Lash Legend vs. Nikkita Lyons

Internet sensation Nikkita Lyons is here. This match was pretty odd. Legend isn’t a total jobber but that’s the role she should’ve played here. Lyons is a girl who can come across as dominant but she looked average here because this was too even. She won in 4:39, though it should’ve been a one-sided affair. [*]

Outside, Santos Escobar met up with Tony D’Angelo and told him to keep their business separate if he wants everything to be fine. Tony was like “who is this guy?”

KUSHIDA got a promo in the back to say that Von Wagner’s time is up after his attack on Ikemen Jiro.

NEXT WEEK!

· Mandy Rose defends the Women’s Title against Dakota Kai

· Cameron Grimes puts the North American Title up against Solo Sikoa

· Grayson Waller and Sanga get a shot at MSK’s Tag Titles.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker [c] vs. Gunther

Loads of potential here. Dueling chants of “not my champion/yes he is.” I hate this crowd. A lot of this match was Gunther being the ring general and having control but Bron being able to use his raw ability and power to remain alive. Gunther sent him into the steel steps going into the commercial break, giving Bron a damaged shoulder. Returning, Gunther remained in the driver’s seat but seeing the two of them trade German suplexes was sweet. Bron kept surviving whatever the challenger threw at him from hard strikes to splashes. Bron rallied and won with the Gorilla Press Slam at 13:08, which surprised me. I didn’t expect a clean finish. The match itself was really good, especially for a TV main event. I hope there’s more from these down the line. Gunther was a step ahead but Bron refused to give up and had a great comeback victory. [***¾]

The show ended with Rick Steiner on the tron saying that he was proud of Bron. However, it was revealed that he was being held hostage by Joe Gacy and Harland. Oh, that’s hilarious.