wrestling / News

WWE NXT Airing Later Tonight in Los Angeles

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Silver Logo Image Credit: WWE

– Tonight’s new episode of WWE NXT will not air until much later in the Los Angeles area tonight due to New Year’s Eve programming. Tonight’s episode will air on KTLA starting at 12:30 am local time (via PWInsider) on January 1. It’s possible NXT will move out of its usual timeslots in other markets.

NXT will still air in its usual timeslot tonight in the New York area at 8:00 pm EST on WPIX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading