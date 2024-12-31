wrestling / News
WWE NXT Airing Later Tonight in Los Angeles
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
– Tonight’s new episode of WWE NXT will not air until much later in the Los Angeles area tonight due to New Year’s Eve programming. Tonight’s episode will air on KTLA starting at 12:30 am local time (via PWInsider) on January 1. It’s possible NXT will move out of its usual timeslots in other markets.
NXT will still air in its usual timeslot tonight in the New York area at 8:00 pm EST on WPIX.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses How Long He Wants To Keep Wrestling Full-Time
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter