WWE NXT Airing Later Tonight in Los Angeles

– Tonight’s new episode of WWE NXT will not air until much later in the Los Angeles area tonight due to New Year’s Eve programming. Tonight’s episode will air on KTLA starting at 12:30 am local time (via PWInsider) on January 1. It’s possible NXT will move out of its usual timeslots in other markets.

NXT will still air in its usual timeslot tonight in the New York area at 8:00 pm EST on WPIX.