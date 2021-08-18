wrestling / News

WWE NXT Audience Drops Below 700,000 Viewers, Ratings Also Down This Week

August 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reported the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. While last week’s return to USA Network after airing recent episodes on SyFy saw a three-month high in viewership, last night’s episode saw a significant drop in numbers. The August 17 edition of NXT finished with an audience of 654,000 viewers. That’s a significant drop from last week’s overnight audience of 751,000 viewers.

The show also saw a loss in numbers in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The show fell to a 0.15 rating this week. That’s down from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the key demo.

Last night’s show was the go-home episode before WWE NXT TakeOver 36. The event is slated for Sunday, August 22.

