WWE NXT Audience Drops Below 700,000 Viewers, Ratings Also Down This Week

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reported the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. While last week’s return to USA Network after airing recent episodes on SyFy saw a three-month high in viewership, last night’s episode saw a significant drop in numbers. The August 17 edition of NXT finished with an audience of 654,000 viewers. That’s a significant drop from last week’s overnight audience of 751,000 viewers.

The show also saw a loss in numbers in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The show fell to a 0.15 rating this week. That’s down from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the key demo.

Last night’s show was the go-home episode before WWE NXT TakeOver 36. The event is slated for Sunday, August 22.