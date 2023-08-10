WWE NXT Audience Peaks for Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

– Per Wrestlenomics (via PWInsider), this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV two-highest viewed quarter hour segments featured Dominik Mysterio in his North American Title defense against Dragon Lee on last Tuesday’s episode.

The two-highest rated segments for Tuesday’s show included 10:00 pm quarter hour with Mysterio vs. Lee, drawing 844,000 viewers. The seven-minute overrun for the match reportedly drew 870,000 viewers.

As noted, this week’s live USA Network broadcast averaged 778,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the key demo.