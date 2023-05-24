wrestling / News
WWE NXT Battleground Betting Odds Released
– BetOnline has released the betting odds for this weekend’s WWE NXT Battleground premium live event. Currently, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is the heavy favorite to retain his title in his match against former champion Bron Breakker at -1000 odds. Breakker is the underdog at +500. Here’s the complete betting odds for the event:
NXT Championship Match Winner
Carmelo Hayes (c) -1000 (1/10)
Bron Breakker +500 (5/1)
NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner
Tiffany Stratton -1000 (1/10)
Lyra Valkyria +500 (5/1)
NXT North American Championship Match Winner
Wes Lee (c) -400 (1/4)
Joe Gacy +300 (3/1)
Tyler Bate +700 (7/1)
Heritage Cup Championship Match Winner
Dragon Lee -120 (5/6)
Noam Dar (c) -120 (5/6)
NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Creed Brothers -140 (5/7)
Gallus (c) +100 (1/1)
Singles Match Winner
Ilja Dragunov -300 (1/3)
Dijak +200 (2/1)
WWE NXT Battleground is scheduled for Sunday, May 28. The event will be held at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
