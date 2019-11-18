– Triple H sent the following tweet, announcing upcoming dates for NXT live.

– Triple H will be doing a NXT TakeOver media call on Wednesday.

– According to WWE.com, there will be a new episode of “WWE Chronicle” focusing on Cain Velasquez following NXT Takeover: Wargames this Saturday.

– Kevin Owens says goodbye to PWG’s home in a clip from WWE Road Trip.

– Mia Yim reacts to NXT ladder match.