WWE News: NXT Road Trip, Cain Velasquez Chronicle, Kevin Owens Says Goodbye To PWG
November 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H sent the following tweet, announcing upcoming dates for NXT live.
The first #NXTRoadTrip of 2020 returns to:#NXTPittsburgh 1/10#NXTWarren 1/11#NXTBuffalo 1/12
Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am ET at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2019
– Triple H will be doing a NXT TakeOver media call on Wednesday.
– According to WWE.com, there will be a new episode of “WWE Chronicle” focusing on Cain Velasquez following NXT Takeover: Wargames this Saturday.
– Kevin Owens says goodbye to PWG’s home in a clip from WWE Road Trip.
– Mia Yim reacts to NXT ladder match.