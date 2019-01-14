WWE News: NXT Call-Ups Backstage at Raw, Total Bellas Recap, Stock Up

– Several NXT call-ups are backstage at tonight’s Raw, according to PWInsider. The site reports that EC3, Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross, and Lacey Evans are all at tonight’s show.

– WWE’s stock closed at $80.94 on Monday, up $1.95 (2.47%) from the previous closing price. The Dow Jones 30 as a whole was down 0.36% for the day.

– Here is a recap video from last night’s season four premiere of Total Bellas: