WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross Making Raw Debut Tonight
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
Karrion Kross is making his WWE Raw debut on tonight’s show. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that Kross is making his debut for the brand tonight. His opponent was not named.
It was reported earlier today that Kross was set to head to the main roster. PWInsider reports that Scarlett is not at Raw tonight, meaning Kross will be alone, and that he will still be a heel.
