WWE NXT Championship Bout Added to Tonight’s Madison Square Garden Show

– As previously reported, it was possible some changes might be made to tonight’s WWE Live Holiday Tour show for tonight at Madison Square Garden due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. MSG has now confirmed that a title match between WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne has been added to tonight’s event. Ciampa will be defending his WWE NXT Championship against Dunne for the matchup (See below).

Additionally, PWInsider is now reporting that the Ciampa vs. Dunne matchup is being added to this week’s live Raw brand events. The new matchup is reportedly the result of the Raw brand having several talents who tested positive for COVID-19.

Tickets for tonight’s show are still available at Ticketmaster.com.